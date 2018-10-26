25 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jacque Maribe's Employer Speaks for First Time Since Her Arrest

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe when she was arraigned in Kiambu on October 1, 2018 over the murder of Monica Kimani.
By Cecil Odongo

Royal Media Services (RMS), the employer of journalist Jacque Maribe wants the court to release her on bail.

The media company believes that will adhere to court summons if freed and won't escape.

RMS has denied claims that they have abandoned their news anchor who has been charged in court alongside her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowi. The couple is accused of having a hand in the death of Monica Kimani, who was found dead in her apartment in Kilimani on September 19.

In a statement, RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru said that Ms Maribe has had an exemplary track record as journalist, a reason that drives their belief in her freedom as her employer.

"We want to confirm that Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe is an employee of Royal Media Services Limited and has taken leave to attend to personal issues. Maribe has had a clean record while in the employment of the company," says part of the statement sent to news room.

RMS further said that having interacted with Ms Maribe for the last six years as their employer they know her character thus recommending her to be freed on bail.

On Wednesday, Ms Maribe and Mr Irungu were remanded until Tuesday when their bail application will be determined.

