25 October 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: How 2019 N8.73trn Budget Will Reduce Inflation Threat - - Expert

A financial expert, Prof Uche Uwaleke, on Thursday said that the Federal Government's decision to reduce the size of the 2019 budget to N8.73 trillion would reduce inflation threat.

Uwaleke, Head of Banking and Finance Department, Nasarawa State University Keffi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja that the decision was wise considering the country's present fiscal realities.

NAN reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Oct. 24 approved a budgetary proposal of N8.73 trillion for 2019 fiscal year, N400 billion lower than the 2018 budget which stood at N9.12 trillion.

Uwaleke said that the decision to slow down government's expansionary spending, especially in an electioneering year would pose less threat to inflation.

He added that the decision would reduce the fiscal deficit to Gross Domestic Product ratio in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) target.

According to him, the reduction will curtail government borrowing in view of the present huge debt service burden which is clearly unsustainable at over 65 per cent of revenue.

"I think the decision to scale down on the size of the 2019 budget is wise considering the present fiscal realities in Nigeria.

"The only worrying aspect of the proposed 2019 fiscal framework is the significant reduction in capital expenditure," Uwaleke said.

He noted that the 2017 budget implementation experience coupled with the revenue challenges being encountered in the execution of the 2018 budget called for a conservative approach to next year's budget. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

