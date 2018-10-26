Nigeria Soar in Latest FIFA Rankings, Third in Africa

Super Eagles players celebrate a goal against Iceland during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Nigeria's Super Eagles have moved up by four spots to 44th in the world in the October FIFA -Coca Cola Ranking released by the world football governing body yesterday.

In the ranking table published on the FIFA website yesterday, Nigeria garnered 1431 points as against 1415 it had in September.

The movement has now placed Nigeria as the third in Africa behind Tunisia and Senegal.

No doubt, this is courtesy of the Super Eagles' 4-0 thrashing of the Mediterranean Knights of Libya (home) and 3-2 (away) in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Tunisia is ranked 22nd in the world and Senegal 25th. Congo Democratic Republic (ranked 46th and Morocco (47th) are the other African countries among the top 50.

On the global scene, Belgium are now ranked world number one, ahead of France with the narrowest of margin-just one point in the new the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking published today. The Belgians have 1733 points to France's 1732 points.

In September, the two countries were tied on the first spot.

The top two remain out in front after a month in which each of them enjoyed a win and a draw, with Belgium and France beating Switzerland (8th, unchanged) and Germany (14th, down two) respectively in the UEFA Nations League. Brazil are third with 1669 points, Croatia fourth with 1635 and England fifth with 1619 points. Leo Messi's Argentina are ranked 12th in the world.

South Africa, Libya and Seychelles, Nigeria's opponents in Group E of the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers, are in the 73rd, 105th and 188th positions respectively.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 29 November 2018.