Kenya: Julie Gichuru Apologises After Hard Tackle By Richard Quest

Media Personality Julie Gichuru was forced to apoligise to CNN's Richard Quest after he called her out for sharing a fake quote attributed to him.

On Tuesday, the visiting anchor shared a picture of his visit at the Giraffe Manor that captured a giraffe craning its neck through a window that was near his breakfast table.

"Guess who's coming for breakfast?" Quest captioned the picture.

The former Citizen TV anchor made the embarrassing mistake of tagging a fake quote to Mr Quest's post.

Quest was not amused by the quote, and quickly told Julie that it was a nice sentiment but he never actually said it.

"Ahh Julie... . a nice pic and sentiment. But I never actually said that! (Even though I am having a very good visit)," he wrote in response.

Ahh Julie... . a nice pic and sentiment. But I never actually said that! (Even though I am having a very good visit)

- Richard Quest (@richardquest) October 25, 2018

On Thursday, Ms Gichuru deleted the picture and the caption and apologised to Mr Quest.

"Ok, I am fanning out right now Pole sana Richard, thought it was a real quote challenges of the digital era. Enjoy Kenya, it is Magical," Gichuru posted.

Ok, I am fanning out right now @richardquest 😳🤗😆

Pole sana Richard, thought it was a real quote 😅 challenges of the digital era.

Enjoy Kenya, it is Magical ❤❤❤😁😁😁

-- Julie Gichuru (@JulieGichuru) October 25, 2018

The Quest Means Business host is visiting Kenya for the first time and has been holding interviews with Kenyans.

He will go live on CNN from Friday in Nairobi after Thursday's show was postponed due to a suspicious package that was sent to CNN headquarters.

On Sunday, he will join 468 passengers passengers on the inaugural Kenya Airways flight to New York on October 28 that will be flagged off by President Uhuru Kenyatta from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).