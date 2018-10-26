Kenya: Tech Break - Would You Buy a TV That Isn't Smart?

TVs almost don't fit here, but here is the thing, they have moved from being a dumb output platform to a smart platform that can receive apps, connect to the internet to access online services such as video streaming, social networking, or browsing the web. Very much like your mobile phone.

Everyone I know is still 'oohing' and 'aahing' about their latest smart TV without giving privacy a second thought, that is why the first TV we review here will not be a smart one. The Ctroniq 43CT8100 is a 43-inch TV that comes with the expected normal digital support - ATV and DTV inbuilt into the system, which will connect to an external antenna and beam in broadcast TV.

It also comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect your streaming device, your gaming console, and I suppose for those still playing with DVDs, your HD player.

There are two USB ports that allow you to connect flash disks, and hard drives to allow you to watch whatever you download or buy for offline viewing. Then there is the single PC port (VGA).

True, many TVs nowadays come with a PC port, but this is the first TV that I have come across that scales non-HD PC ports into HD PC Ports.

What does that mean? In this case, if you connect a PC to the TV via the PC Port, you will get 1080p output, scaled perfectly. It means you can have a perfectly scaled 1080p computer screen with an obscene amount of screen real estate. After a few hours working with this slightly ridiculous arrangement, there is no eye strain, and it's very hard to go back to an ordinary screen after that.

With a gaming console attached via HDMI, everything once again changes. Colours are richer and the depths of the visuals worth talking about.

With the 3D Noise Reduction, everything looks clearer and richer. The experience I enjoyed best is when I plugged in my streaming device of choice, and the movies poured out with heart-wrenching clarity. The two combined make watching TV worthwhile.

I also need to add that the support for HD audio on home theatres are perfectly configured. With all the good comes a bit of bad, and on this TV, aside from needing a bigger stand to place it on, is the lack of Computer Electronics Control (CEC) support.

This means that you have one remote control controlling every CEC compatible device connected to the TV. At Sh30,000, it is a steal, if only for the video experience itself. It is currently shipping locally. Go online if interested.