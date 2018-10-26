Africa: Liberian Journalist to Address Int'l Journalism Confab

Liberian journalist Alloycious David is expected to serve as a speaker at this year's "African Investigative Journalism Conference (2018 AIJC)" slated to start Monday, October 29, in Johannesburg, South Africa, a release has said.

The AIJC, according to a release, is an annual event organized by the journalism program of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. It is Africa's premier investigative journalism conference and gives investigative journalists from across the globe the opportunity to learn new skills, hear about top investigative stories and share experiences.

This year's conference, which runs from October 29- 31, will feature 62 sessions, bringing together 70 speakers and participants from 36 countries. David, a freelance journalist and former reporter of The NEWS newspaper, is a member of CENOZO, a group of investigative journalists in Africa, and was part of West Africa Leaks, the largest cross-border reporting partnerships ever in the sub-region. CENOZO is Norbert Zongo Cell for Investigative Journalism in West Africa, named in honor of murdered Burkinabé investigative journalist Norbert Zongo.

Organizers of the event have asked journalist David, a member of the Press Union of Liberia, to serve on the panels under the themes, "Touching a Raw Nerve: Tackling Land Issues," and "The West Africa Leaks."

Other speakers will include Pulitzer Prize-winner Clare Baldwin (for her work on the Philippine drug war); the head of Channel 4 News, Ben Pears, who oversaw the Cambridge Analytica sting; Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the Ghanaian undercover specialist; Ethiopian blogger Befeqadu Hailu Techie; and former South African Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela.

The conference would be journalist David's second speaking engagement in less than a month, a release has said. On October 11, 2018, David served on a panelist at the West Africa Investigative Journalism Conference in Accra, Ghana, where he provided techniques and the necessary tools needed to be employed by investigative journalists, in order to remain safe while in the discharge of their duties.

The two-day event was organized and sponsored by the Media Foundation for West Africa. In its first day, the conference had in attendance over 40 journalists from West Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and other countries.