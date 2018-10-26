South Africa: 2 Taxi Bosses Gunned Down in Separate Attacks

A Johannesburg taxi association chairperson was shot and killed at a taxi rank in Roodepoort on Thursday.

"On Thursday at about 15:40' a 58-year-old man who is the chairperson of Dorljota (Dobsonville' Roodepoort' Leratong' Johannesburg Taxi Association) was shot dead by two suspects at a taxi rank in Roodepoort," police said in a statement.

"It's alleged that the deceased was at a taxi rank when two suspects approached him and started firing shots at him. The deceased was shot 10 times."

According to the statement, the suspects drove off and were followed by a taxi driver' who then alerted the police to their whereabouts.

The police cornered the suspects in Protea Glen' Soweto, and they were arrested.

One of the suspects is believed to be a police officer attached to Johannesburg Central's local criminal record centre.

The motive for the killing is not yet known and police are still investigating.

Passer-by wounded in another fatal attack

Also on Thursday, the chairperson of the Lawley Taxi Association was shot dead at Sheffield Plaza in Lenasia South.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the incident to News24.

"Three suspects armed with high-calibre rifles fired several rounds, killing the man and wounding a passer-by."

The wounded woman was taken to hospital.

Her condition was unknown.

Dlamini told News24 that no arrests had been made yet. Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

"We don't know what the motive for the killing was."

