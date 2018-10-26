26 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to INEC - My Academic Credentials With Military

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Kemi Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to submit his academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of his bid to seek re-election in 2019.

Mr Buhari, a retired major general, instead told the electoral body that his credentials are still with the military, Punch newspaper reports.

INEC on Thursday pasted names of 70 out of 91 political parties fielding candidates for presidential elections in 2019, including Mr Buhari.

The commission is expected to publish a full list of candidates of political parties today.

A list of candidates made available to journalists on Thursday indicate that Mr Buhari failed to attach necessary documents as requirement for his re-election bid.

Instead, he insisted the documents are in custody of the military.

He attached an affidavit to support his claim.

"I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit," the affidavit reads.

Meanwhile, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku submitted relevant documents, with a Diploma in Law in 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his highest qualification.

The former vice-president also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8m in tax from 2015 to 2017 while declaring his income within the period as N60.2m.

Mr Atiku is Mr Buhari's major contender in the forthcoming election.

Nigeria

Revealed - Govt Partly Owns Embattled MTN

The federal government of Nigeria is a part owner and shareholder of the troubled telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.