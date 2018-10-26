Mozambique: Contingency Plan for Rainy Season Drawn Up

Maputo — The Mozambican government has included in the draft State Budget for 2019 a fund of 206 million meticais (about 3.4 million US dollars) for the contingency plan for dealing with possible natural disasters during the 2018/2019 rainy season.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the spokesperson for the country's relief agency, the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC), Paulo Tomas, said the contingency plan "seeks to identify the main threats, the areas at risk and the possible impact. It seeks to reduce the loss of human lives and damage to vital infrastructures, to ensure rapid humanitarian assistance, and to re-establish the normal life of those affected by disasters".

The Plan also lays down "actions of readiness, response and post-disaster recovery. It lists and determines the resources available, and those that will be necessary for emergency operations".

Tomas said that, as in previous years, the Contingency Plan envisaged three scenarios, and it will be up to the government to determine which one is most likely.

"Scenario One consists of the most frequent, small scale threats, such as high winds, localised flooding in towns and villages, and drought, but which can have destructive effects on the most vulnerable communities", explained Tomas. In this scenario, about 876,000 people could be affected.

Scenario Two would include all the phenomena in Scenario One, plus flooding on the river basins and the occurrence of cyclones. In addition to the numbers under threat in Scenario One, this Scenario envisages about 357,000 people at risk of floods, and 308,000 people at risk of cyclones.

Tomas said Scenario Three is the same as Scenario Two plus the possibility of earthquakes, which might affect around 206,000 people. However, the earthquakes that have occurred in Mozambique so far have been small scale, and have not resulted in significant damage.

The Contingency Plan is expected to be approved by the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) next week.