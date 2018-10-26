26 October 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Uganda Opens Africa's 5th Largest Bridge - "Source of the Nile Bridge"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: ThisisAfrica
Uganda’s new bridge, aptly called 'Source of the Nile' as it runs across the Victoria Nile.
By Kylie Kiunguyu

Africa's fifth-largest bridge has been opened in Jinja, the eastern region of Uganda, dubbed "Source of the Nile Bridge". The cable-supported bridge is 525 metres long and is expected to "last for 120 years", according to President Yoweri Museveni.

Uganda's new bridge, aptly called "Source of the Nile" as it runs across the Victoria Nile, cost an impressive US$112 million to construct. Of this cost, 80 percent was financed by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at an annual interest rate of 0.01%, payable in 10 years with the option to extend. The bridge was built by a Japanese contractor, Zenitaka Corporation, in partnership with the South Korean Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company.

The enormous, dual carriageway Source of the Nile bridge is quite a sight to behold: It features tall inverted-Y pylon towers, white cables and a foundation of concrete and steel. According to project engineer Dr Hiroshi Akiyama, the white stay cables are meant to hold and hang the girder to support both human and vehicle traffic weight, while the inverted-Y pylon towers hold lightning arrestors that will protect the structure against lightning strikes.

It will be the second-largest bridge in East Africa should Tanzania complete its recently commissioned 680 metre-long Kigamboni Bridge.

Furthermore, the bridge, which was completed in four years by a 67% Ugandan technical staff, is expected to ease the heavy traffic on the 64-year-old Nalubaale Bridge and connect Kampala with Kenya's Mombasa port. This essentially makes the bridge an economic lifeline for the landlocked country.

Shinichi Kitaoka, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) president in Uganda, told local media that the facility was erected using Japan's latest technology in bridge engineering and its distinctive features will benefit the entire region.

"The technology used here will inform future projects in Uganda and Africa," he said.

Despite the heavy reliance on boda bodas (motorcycles) for transportation, President Museveni says the bridge is "only for vehicles and pedestrians".

The bridge is expected to also boost tourism, according to Samuel Muhoozi, the Director of Roads and Bridges at Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA). He told local media, "One of the aims of constructing this bridge was enhancing tourism with the addition of this iconic signature bridge in this picturesque location."

Uganda

Judiciary Probes Sexual Harassment Claims

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has opened up a general inquiry file into allegations of sexual harassment of… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.