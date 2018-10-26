25 October 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Pluijm Salutes Azam, Yanga Face KMC Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oliver Albert

Dar es Salaam — Azam FC coach Hans van der Pluijm has showered praise on his players after a 1-0 win over JKT Tanzania in the Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

"We have shown that we have what it takes to remain serious contenders for the title," Pluijm said at the end of the closely-contested match.

The hard-earned victory means Azam remain unruffled at the top of the top flight with 24 points from 10 matches, five points ahead of Young Africans, and seven ahead of Simba, who were expected to face Alliance FC last night.

A second half goal by Azam striker Yahya Zaydi is all the ice cream makers needed to silence the army side at Isamuhyo Stadium, Coast Region.

Zaydi scored in the 52nd minute to give Pluijm's men the victory they needed to maintain their winning run in the top flight. Singida United succumbed to a painful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ruvu Shooting at Mabatini Stadium in Coast Region.

In Tanga, hosts Coastal Union were forced to a 1-1 draw with Kagera Sugar at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

At the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, Tanzania Prisons and African Lyon battled to a barren draw. The league continues today when Young Africans face KMC at the National Stadium.

Former Yanga goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, who now features for KMC, will be among the major attractions during the match, which kicks off at 7pm.

Kaseja, who boasts vast experience, also featured for Mainland giants Simba, Kagera Sugar and Mbeya City before joining KMC early this year.

Results of yesterday's TPL matches

JKT Tanzania 0-1 Azam FC

Mbao FC 1-3 Lipuli FC

Prisons 0-0 African Lyon

Coastal Union 1-1 Kagera Sugar

Ruvu Shooting 3-0 Singida United

Tanzania

Shock Results From Schools in Cheating Scam

Pupils from private schools where examinations were nullified by the National Examinations Council (Necta) over cheating… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.