Tanzania: Pluijm Salutes Azam, Yanga Face KMC Test

Dar es Salaam — Azam FC coach Hans van der Pluijm has showered praise on his players after a 1-0 win over JKT Tanzania in the Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

"We have shown that we have what it takes to remain serious contenders for the title," Pluijm said at the end of the closely-contested match.

The hard-earned victory means Azam remain unruffled at the top of the top flight with 24 points from 10 matches, five points ahead of Young Africans, and seven ahead of Simba, who were expected to face Alliance FC last night.

A second half goal by Azam striker Yahya Zaydi is all the ice cream makers needed to silence the army side at Isamuhyo Stadium, Coast Region.

Zaydi scored in the 52nd minute to give Pluijm's men the victory they needed to maintain their winning run in the top flight. Singida United succumbed to a painful 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ruvu Shooting at Mabatini Stadium in Coast Region.

In Tanga, hosts Coastal Union were forced to a 1-1 draw with Kagera Sugar at the Mkwakwani Stadium.

At the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, Tanzania Prisons and African Lyon battled to a barren draw. The league continues today when Young Africans face KMC at the National Stadium.

Former Yanga goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, who now features for KMC, will be among the major attractions during the match, which kicks off at 7pm.

Kaseja, who boasts vast experience, also featured for Mainland giants Simba, Kagera Sugar and Mbeya City before joining KMC early this year.

Results of yesterday's TPL matches

JKT Tanzania 0-1 Azam FC

Mbao FC 1-3 Lipuli FC

Prisons 0-0 African Lyon

Coastal Union 1-1 Kagera Sugar

Ruvu Shooting 3-0 Singida United