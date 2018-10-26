Sudanese - Egyptian Presidential Committee Concludes Meeting and Issues Final Communique

Khartoum — The joint Sudanese - Egyptian presidential committee, co-chaired by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the President of Egypt, Field Marshal Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi, Thursday concluded its meetings at the Republican Palace and issued its final communique.

The final communique stated that the current year 2018 has witnessed various activities at all levels toward bolstering the fruitful cooperation and cementing the ties between the two countries and realizing the ambitions of the two Nile Valley peoples toward implementing the strategic partnership document under the direct sponsorship of the leaders of the two countries.

The communique has pointed to the directives of the leaders of Sudan and Egypt for cementing the Sudanese - Egyptian relations and expanding the scope of cooperation and interests for guaranteeing a better future for the two peoples.

The communique referred to the visit paid by President Al-Bashir to Cairo on March 19, 2018 and the agreement on implementation of major cooperation projects toward boosting the economic, trade and investment relations between Sudan and Egypt.

The final communique stated that the meetings of the joint technical committee at the level of senior officials were held in Cairo during August 7 - 8, 2018, followed by meetings of the joint ministerial committee during August 28 - 29, 2018 as well as meetings of the meetings of the joint technical committee in Khartoum on October 23, 2018, followed by the meeting of the joint ministerial committee on October 24, 2018 and the reaching of agreements, mems of understanding and executive programs.

The communique has pointed to convocation of the meeting of the Sudanese - Egyptian presidential committee on Thursday, October 25, 2018 and the signing of 12 documents on the cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in the trade, agricultural, health, education, higher education, information, youth and sports, immigration, the exchange of experiences and capacity building and diplomatic training fields.

The joint communique stated that the Sudanese and Egyptian sides have agreed on holding the coming third session of the joint presidential committee in Cairo in October 2020.