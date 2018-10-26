26 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Egypt: Prehistoric 'Pharaoh's Seat' Discovered in Egypt

Photo: The Guardian
A group of archaeologists in Egypt have reportedly found parts of a booth with a seat they think was used by one of the pharaohs more than 3,000 years
By Urenna Ukiwe

Egypt is a nation that has been in existence for thousands of years and rich with culture and heritage. Many ancient artefacts have been discovered and used to discover and understand life in ancient times.

A group of archaeologists in Egypt have reportedly found parts of a booth with a seat they think was used by one of the pharaohs more than 3,000 years ago.

Their find was uncovered in eastern Cairo and they believe it belonged to Ramses the Great, one of the most famous rulers.

They believe from the structure of parts of the booth that he may have used the seat during festivals.

According to history Rameses the Great, also known as Ramses II was the third Pharoah of the 19th Dynasty of Egypt. He was regarded as the most celebrated and most powerful Pharaoh of the Third Kingdom.

After his death, Ramesses II originally was buried in the tomb KV7 in the Valley of the Kings but his mummy was moved because of tomb raiders and looters and is currently In Cairo's Egyptian Museum.

