Nigeria: Delta to Boost Tourism With 33 Metres Exhibition Tower

Delta State government towards boosting tourism is set to build a 33 metres exhibition and observatory tower at the Lander Brothers Anchorage, Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said.

The governor dropped the hint yesterday shortly after inspecting the Anchorage which plays host to some graves of expatriates and strategically located at the bank of the River Niger.

"You can see that this place (the Anchorage) is under utilized, we are aware of the importance of tourism in our lives, as a government, we are going to improve on the facilities we have here," he said.

He continued, "we have to do it as a government, we need to improve it to attract more tourists; we will have an observatory tower that is going to be about 33 metres high and you will be able to see the rest of Asaba and Onitsha, it will attract a lot of people."

The governor also, inspected the multi-billion naira Central Secretariat, Asaba where he expressed satisfaction with the pace of work, disclosing that with the pace of work witnessed at the construction site, the contractor would beat March, 2019 completion date.

"I am happy with what I saw at the Secretariat, the contractor is doing a great job, recall that the ground breaking ceremony was performed in June this year and from what we saw, they will complete the Secretariat on schedule , " he said.

The governor who was taken round the project sites by the Chief Executive Officer of Contemporary Group, Arch. Kester Ifeadi, also inspected site for proposed Delta State Leisure Park in Asaba.