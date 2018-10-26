Sudan: Al-Bashir Affirms Signing of Four Freedoms Agreement

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir renewed in a joint press conference with President of Egypt , Abdelfattah Al-Sisi in the Republican Palace Thursday at closing sessions of the Joint Presidential Committee keenness of Sudan and Egypt to remove barriers before movement of commodities and people and to stxrike the four freedoms agreement to facilitate movement of people and commodities between the two countries, referring to efforts to link the two countries with railways and electricity which , he said , made advanced steps.

President Al-Bashir underlined the two countries' resolve to follow up implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries, disclosing that Sudan and Egypt could do more for interest of the two people in areas of integration and unity.

He considered meeting of the Joint Presidential Committee as further step for cementing eternal relations and ties of friendship that meet aspirations of the two people.

President Al-Bashir said cooperation and rapprochement of the two countries was imperative and genuine expressionof desire of people of Sudan and Egypt, considering visit of President Al-Sisi with a high-level delegation within framework of the Joint Sudan-Egypt Presidential Committee a genuine expression of President Al-Sisi's vision and keenness to enhance the Sudanese-Egyptian relations.