25 October 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Bashir Affirms Signing of Four Freedoms Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir renewed in a joint press conference with President of Egypt , Abdelfattah Al-Sisi in the Republican Palace Thursday at closing sessions of the Joint Presidential Committee keenness of Sudan and Egypt to remove barriers before movement of commodities and people and to stxrike the four freedoms agreement to facilitate movement of people and commodities between the two countries, referring to efforts to link the two countries with railways and electricity which , he said , made advanced steps.

President Al-Bashir underlined the two countries' resolve to follow up implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries, disclosing that Sudan and Egypt could do more for interest of the two people in areas of integration and unity.

He considered meeting of the Joint Presidential Committee as further step for cementing eternal relations and ties of friendship that meet aspirations of the two people.

President Al-Bashir said cooperation and rapprochement of the two countries was imperative and genuine expressionof desire of people of Sudan and Egypt, considering visit of President Al-Sisi with a high-level delegation within framework of the Joint Sudan-Egypt Presidential Committee a genuine expression of President Al-Sisi's vision and keenness to enhance the Sudanese-Egyptian relations.

Sudan

Investigation Into Sudanese Press Who Met With EU and U.S. Diplomats Begins

On Tuesday, the State Security Prosecution in Khartoum started investigations against five journalists on a complaint… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.