Sudan: Al-Sisi Concludes Successful Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The President of Egypt, Field Marshal Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi, Thursday afternoon concluded his one-day visit to Khartoum, during which he held talks with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and co-headed meetings of the joint Sudanese - Egyptian committee and held a closed-door meeting with President Al-Bashir.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by President Al-Bashir and a number of ministers and senior officials, besides the Ambassador of Egypt to Khartoum and members of the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Sudan.

SUNA learner that Presidents Al-Bashir and Al-Sisi have held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of 12 agreements and memos of understanding in the trade, health, industrial, cultural and political fields.

The two presidents also attended the signing of the Press Code of Honor between the two countries and visited the Egyptian products' exhibition at the Friendship Hall.