25 October 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sisi Concludes Successful Visit to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of Egypt, Field Marshal Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi, Thursday afternoon concluded his one-day visit to Khartoum, during which he held talks with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and co-headed meetings of the joint Sudanese - Egyptian committee and held a closed-door meeting with President Al-Bashir.

He was seen off at Khartoum Airport by President Al-Bashir and a number of ministers and senior officials, besides the Ambassador of Egypt to Khartoum and members of the Egyptian diplomatic mission in Sudan.

SUNA learner that Presidents Al-Bashir and Al-Sisi have held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of 12 agreements and memos of understanding in the trade, health, industrial, cultural and political fields.

The two presidents also attended the signing of the Press Code of Honor between the two countries and visited the Egyptian products' exhibition at the Friendship Hall.

Sudan

Investigation Into Sudanese Press Who Met With EU and U.S. Diplomats Begins

On Tuesday, the State Security Prosecution in Khartoum started investigations against five journalists on a complaint… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.