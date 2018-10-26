Sudan: President Al-Sisi - Visit Affirms Deeply-Rooted Relations

Khartoum — The President of Egypt, Abdul-Fatah Al-Sisi, pointed out that his visit to Sudan affirms firmness of the relations and the brotherly ties between the two countries.

At a joint press conference with the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, President Al-Sisi expressed his pleasure over progress of the bilateral relations in the past period which culminated in the current session of the joint higher Sudanese - Egyptian committee.

He referred to the ambitions of the Sudanese and Egyptian peoples for more integration and solidarity between the two countries.

He also pointed to the tremendous manpower and natural resources in Sudan and Egypt which are rarely available in any other neighboring countries in the world.

President Al-Sisi said that the past six months have witnessed convocation od several meetings of the joint committees in the two sister countries at different levels, including the meetings of the joint quartet committee, the joint political mechanism, the permanent technical committee for the Nile Water, the committee for land crossings, the consulate committee and the committee for manpower.

He indicated that the coming period will witness more constructive work in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Document which was signed by the two countries in the year 2016 for realizing aspirations and ambitions of the two peoples.

President Al-Sisi said that the past period has witnessed the start of implementing the electricity connection project between the two countries, which is anticipated to transfer the cooperation between Sudan and Egypt ton a new era for establishing joint strategic projects that will increase the opportunities of trade exchange and joint investment.

He indicated that Khartoum has hosted in current October meetings of the joint Sudanese - Egyptian railways linking project which is considered a strategic one toward easing the travel of citizens and the transport of commodities between the two countries.

The referred to the current signing of 10 memos of understanding and an action program for cementing the cooperation between the two sister countries in various fields to pave the way for more promotion of the bilateral relations.

President Al-Sisi said that the current meeting comes in a time when the region is witnessing conflicts and disputes that culminated lives of many people and resulted in destruction.

He affirmed his country's full support to the efforts of the President of the Republic for achieving regional peace, security and stability, referring to the efforts of Sudan for the signing of a peace agreement for ending the dispute in South Sudan, adding the efforts would continue for realizing security at the Red Sea region in coordination with the concerned Arab and African countries, especially that the Horn of Africa Region has witnessed positive developments.

The Egyptian President pointed out that the coming meeting of the joint presidential committee will be in Egypt for reaching more rapprochement in the interest of the Sudanese and Egyptian peoples.