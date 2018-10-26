25 October 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Sisi - Realization of Self Sufficiency Is Challenge Facing the Two Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, has affirmed that the challenges facing Sudan and Egypt in economic and trade area is the realizationof self-sufficiency.

He said while he was addressing opening session of the Presidential Committee between Sudan and Egypt Thursday, at the Republican Palace that the economic groupings obliged us to face the challenges, particularly taht the two countries have huge resources and potentialities.

President Al-Sisi indicated to importance of boosting trade exchange and implement investment projects between two countries for benefit of the people of Nile Valley , affirming the investments exchange provides work opportunities for people of the two countries, adding that the agreements which will be signed today will be a solid ground for development of economies of the two countries.

Sudan

Investigation Into Sudanese Press Who Met With EU and U.S. Diplomats Begins

On Tuesday, the State Security Prosecution in Khartoum started investigations against five journalists on a complaint… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.