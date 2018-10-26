Sudan: Al-Sisi - Realization of Self Sufficiency Is Challenge Facing the Two Countries

Khartoum — The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, has affirmed that the challenges facing Sudan and Egypt in economic and trade area is the realizationof self-sufficiency.

He said while he was addressing opening session of the Presidential Committee between Sudan and Egypt Thursday, at the Republican Palace that the economic groupings obliged us to face the challenges, particularly taht the two countries have huge resources and potentialities.

President Al-Sisi indicated to importance of boosting trade exchange and implement investment projects between two countries for benefit of the people of Nile Valley , affirming the investments exchange provides work opportunities for people of the two countries, adding that the agreements which will be signed today will be a solid ground for development of economies of the two countries.