Nigeria: Salam Plots Gonorenda's Fall in Wbf Title Rematch At Chaos in Lagos

Revenge is the big thing on the mind of Tony "Sugar" Salam as he faces Zimbabwe's Chomunorwa"Sting" Gonorenda in his second shot at the WBF African Cruiserweight title at the Kwesé and Kalakoda Boxing Promotions "Chaos in Lagos" tonight.

"Chaos in Lagos" will feature six bouts in different weight divisions and the title bout is one of the three international contests scheduled to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Salam was denied victory when both fighters met in Harare in August. Fans of the 35-year-old Nigerian suggest that Salam won seven of 10 rounds but was left disappointed at the decision of the judges who awarded victory to Gonorenda.

During a raucous moment of public meltdown by Salam, the Zimbabwean promised his opponent a rematch "anytime, anyplace". The fight promoters, Kalakoda Boxing Promotions, chose Lagos. The day that Salam has been waiting for has finally come.

The boxer has been undergoing tough training for the fight at his base, the Oshodi Youth Centre, under the close watch of his coach, Shamsudeen "Van Damme" Balogun.

At the weigh-in ceremony yesterday, Salam declared that he is in top shape to stop the African title holder, Gonorenda, at home in front of his fans in Lagos.

Gonorenda responded that he would make Salam cry again as he did in Zimbabwe back in August.

Kalakoda Boxing Promotion's Marketing Director, Jeremy Bean said that "Chaos in Lagos" is the culmination of months of planning where they plan to offer the best of boxing on the continent to Nigerian fans and to the wider audience watching via Kwese.

General Manager for Kwesé TV Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa, said that as the broadcasting company celebrates it first anniversary in Nigeria, it is proud to continue to support African boxing through the Kwesé Friday Fight Nights that take place every last Friday of the month in different cities across the continent.

She urged boxing fans to watch the fight on Kwese Free Sports, Kwesé TV channel 285 and on the Kwese iflix app on mobile as well as via YouTube.