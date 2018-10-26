Sudan: Al-Bashir and Al-Sisi Visit the Egyptian Medical Supplies Exhibition

President of the Republic,Field Marshal accompanied by the visiting Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a number of ministers in Sudan and Egypt, inspected, Thursday, the Egyptian medicines and medical supplies exhibition in the Friendship Hall.

The two presidents met a number of representatives of a number of pharmaceutical companies participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition included medicines, medical supplies, cosmetics, food supplements and medical care providers.

The exhibition represents a new step in the way of trade exchange between the two countries and in support of trade, investment and economic partnership