Sudan: Al-Bashir - Our Main Task is to Remove Obstacles Between the Countries

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Bashir said, "Our main task is to remove the obstacles before the citizen's movement and flow of the products between the two countries which crowned on Thursday by signing the four freedoms agreement and ending embargo on Egyptian products".

Al- Bashir expressed happiness over visit of his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his accompanying delegation to the country and underscored that the visit comes within the context of convocation of the Sudan-Egypt summit.

The president said in press statements after talks between the two sides at the Republican Palace that the presence of President of Egypt and his cabinet was genuine expression of firmness of relations between Sudan and Egypt.

" Our task is to express hopes and aspirations of our people to realize integration and unity between the two countries" President Al-Bashir said.

He unveiled that a number of agreements were signed and that implementation of the agreements would be followed up to boost relations to level that will be satisfactory to the two people.

President Al-Bashir concluded that cooperation between the two countries would achieve numerous achievements for interest of the two people.