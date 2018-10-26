Nigeria: Protests In Abuja Over Death of 13-year-old Allegedly Raped by Lecturer, Son

Photo: Premium Times

Protesters demanding justice for 13-year-old Ochanya

The Old Students Association of Federal Government College, Gboko, Benue State and other civil society oganisations in Nigeria on Thursday protested the death of Ochanya Obaje, a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a lecturer of Benue State Polytechnic, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

Before her death last week Wednesday at Benue State Teaching Hospital, the victim was a Junior Secondary School 1 student at the Federal Government College, Gboko, Benue State.

The girl, a cousin of the lecturer’s wife, was allegedly sexually abused by the suspects for about five years, while she lived with them.

While Mr Ogbuja was arrested by the police, arraigned before a Makurdi Upper Area Court in August 2018 and remanded in prison, his son fled.

The rape victim died of Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications after being allegedly abused by the duo on several occasions

On Thursday, the protesters demanded justice and proper prosecution of the suspects at Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview, one of the protesters, Esther Arabare, said: “We are only calling for justice for late Ochanya. This is a disgrace to the general public especially women.”

The protesters later marched to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).