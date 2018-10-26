26 October 2018

Nigeria: Kaduna Reinstates 24-Hour Curfew

By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs.

The curfew extends to Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia.

A 24-hour curfew was imposed from Sunday but was relaxed on Thursday to between 5:00 pm to 6:00 am.

The re imposition of the curfew is due to the tension over the killing of the Adara paramount ruler, the Agom Adara, Mr. Maiwada Galadima, who was abducted last week Friday.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant to the Kaduna Governor indicated that the curfew is effective from 11am today, Friday, 26th October 2018 and will remain in force until further notice

He said, "this is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.

"The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

"This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

"Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace."

