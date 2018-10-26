Nigeria: Tension in Kaduna As Kidnappers Kill Abducted Traditional Ruler of Adara

Kaduna — The paramount ruler of the Adara, the Agwom Adara, Mr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima who was abducted last Friday with his wife has been killed.

The traditional ruler is believed to have been killed on Thursday and his body dumped where it was found and taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna early Friday morning.

One of the officials of Adara Development Association who went to identify the body at the St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kakuri, Kaduna, said the late Agom was shot twice in the head as there were bullet wounds piercing through his ears and neck.

He said the kidnappers collected an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before killing the traditional ruler.

The Agom Adara was abducted last week on his way to his palace when his convoy was intercepted by the bandits who killed his police orderly and three other palace guards.

The police public relations officer, Yakubu Sabo did not pick his calls when our correspondent tried to reach him.

Reports of his killing has created tension in Kachia as youths have gathered around the palace to receive official confirmation of the death.

Tension has started mounting in Kaduna as people have started running back to their houses out of fear.

There is also a report of fresh crisis in Sabon Tasha with fears that the Kaduna state government might be forced to declare another round of curfew.