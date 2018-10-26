26 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ekiti Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees, 10 Special Advisers

By Ayodele Ayodele

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed the two commissioner-nominees, Mr. Wale Fapohunda and Mr. Dapo Kolawole, forwarded to it by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Assembly also endorsed Fayemi's approval for the appointment of 10 special advisers. Fapohunda and Kolawole are expected to be handed the portfolios of Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Finance and Economic Development respectively. The two had served in those capacities during the first administration of Fayemi.

The two commissioner-nominees were differently grilled by members of the House and were asked to take a bow and go after taking questions from the lawmakers.According to the Speaker, the men had served the state in the past and performed creditably well. The two commissioner-nominees are expected to be sworn in by the governor any moment from now.

Besides, the Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewumi, charged the two commissioner-nominees to think outside the box by attracting businesses into the state to improve the economy instead of overtaxing the people. Alagbada commended Fayemi for choosing people of integrity as commissioners and praised his colleagues for their prompt action.

