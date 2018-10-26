A biometric machine being used in the ongoing voter registration exercise for the May 21 2019 elections has been found on a train coming from Mozambique, Malawi police spokesman has confimed.

According to police spokesman James Kadadzera, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) reported to law enforcers that the biometric voter registration his kat been found on a train coming from Mozambique. The train belongs to Vale Logistics.

"We are investigating the matter. We want to establish what really happened" he said.

The kit comprises a laptop, which stores a voter data, a finger print scanner and a camera.

Spokesman for the electoral body, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the kit went missing in transit from Lilongwe to Mwanza.

He said MEC were "surprised" to be informed that the kit had been found in Mozabique on a train.

However, he assured that no important data was lost

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People's Party (PP) said the development confirms their fears of possible rigging of votes next year.

MCP director of strategy Ken Zikhale N'goma and PP's Ibrahim Matola asked police toinvestigate thoroughly on the matter.