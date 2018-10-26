26 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Yussuf Alli Leads Team to Accra International Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will be fully represented at the Accra International Marathon on Sunday. The team left Lagos yesterday morning for Accra, Ghana.

Aside Alli, Olukayode Thomas, who is the head of Media and Publicity, and two other Event Department Staff will be in Accra to work with the Organisers and seek areas of collaborations and partnership between Accra International Marathon, one of the oldest races in the West Coast and Access Bank Lagos City Marathon unarguably the biggest one-day event in Africa.

Alli said: "In terms of numbers, elite field, prize money, and being an IAAF label race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is bigger than Accra International Marathon, but there is still a lot that we can learn from them. For example, we have only two races (10km and full Marathon), while they have five races in one. We will also love to study their finish area, their start and other areas to see how we can use the experience gained to improve our race".

The Accra International Marathon, which started over a decade ago, has impacted positively on Ghana's image both locally and internationally. It has boost tourism and the local economy, especially the hospitality business.

Alli said the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Team would set up a stand at the finish in Accra, where forms for the fourth edition of the race slated for February 2, 2019 will be distributed. "Also, souvenirs like Access Bank Lagos City Marathon t-shirts, brochures, CDs, Goody bags, will be distributed free."

Nigeria

Revealed - Govt Partly Owns Embattled MTN

The federal government of Nigeria is a part owner and shareholder of the troubled telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria,… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.