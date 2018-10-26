Nigeria: Yussuf Alli Leads Team to Accra International Marathon

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will be fully represented at the Accra International Marathon on Sunday. The team left Lagos yesterday morning for Accra, Ghana.

Aside Alli, Olukayode Thomas, who is the head of Media and Publicity, and two other Event Department Staff will be in Accra to work with the Organisers and seek areas of collaborations and partnership between Accra International Marathon, one of the oldest races in the West Coast and Access Bank Lagos City Marathon unarguably the biggest one-day event in Africa.

Alli said: "In terms of numbers, elite field, prize money, and being an IAAF label race, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is bigger than Accra International Marathon, but there is still a lot that we can learn from them. For example, we have only two races (10km and full Marathon), while they have five races in one. We will also love to study their finish area, their start and other areas to see how we can use the experience gained to improve our race".

The Accra International Marathon, which started over a decade ago, has impacted positively on Ghana's image both locally and internationally. It has boost tourism and the local economy, especially the hospitality business.

Alli said the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Team would set up a stand at the finish in Accra, where forms for the fourth edition of the race slated for February 2, 2019 will be distributed. "Also, souvenirs like Access Bank Lagos City Marathon t-shirts, brochures, CDs, Goody bags, will be distributed free."