26 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Tugu Residents Appeal for Assistance to Construct Schools

By Geoffrey Buta

Tugu — Residents of Tugu in the Tamale South Constituency of the Northern Region have appealed to the government and corporate institutions to construct a school for the community.

Making the appeal through the Ghanaian Times, the chief of the area, Iddrissu Sando, Tugu Yapila Wulana said more than 300 kindergarten and lower primary pupils study under trees.

The chief said residents would support a project to construct a school for the community by working as labourers.

He noted that the situation affected teaching and learning activities and resulted in poor academic performance.

The chief said parents do not enrol their children because the learning environment is not conducive.

Chief Iddrissu Sando said he was concerned that the future of their children would be bleak if the development is not immediately addressed.

A few of the children, the chief noted, ride bicycles to attend lessons under trees.

Meanwhile, parts of the only school built by the community had collapsed, while the roof is ripped off with deep cracks in the building.

