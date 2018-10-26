26 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Frees 3 Journalists Behind Malala Dirty Photos

By Maureen Kakah

A magistrates' court has discharged three journalists who were facing prosecution over allegations that they were paid by Sports Cabinet Secretary Richard Echesa to edit compromising photos of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andai discharged the journalists, namely Mr David Ndolo, Mr Alex Mulwa and Mr Stafford Ondego, after the court was told that sections of the law under which they were to be charged with were suspended by the High Court.

They were to be charged with the offense of publication of false information contrary to section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

They were also to face a second charge of wrongful distribution of intimate images of the senator together with an unknown woman on Facebook.

The offenses were allegedly committed on October 23, this year.

On May 29, High Court judge Enoch Chacha Mwita temporarily suspended 23 sections of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act pending the hearing as well as determination of a case filed by bloggers.

The three were allegedly paid Sh5,000 by the CS to manipulate images of the senator in a compromising situation with an unidentified woman and then have the images widely shared on social media.

They were arrested on Tuesday and locked up at KICC Police Station.

In a video circulating on social media, they pleaded guilty to the allegations levelled against them.

