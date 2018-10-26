Nigeria: Seventh Oba of Benin Invitational Tourney Tees Off

The Seventh Oba of Benin Invitational Golf Tournament has teed off at the Benin Club Golf Course with over 150 players. The players in the weeklong tournament include professionals, amateurs and caddies.

According to the vice chairman of the organising committee, Peace Anunah, thousands of golf fans from across Edo State and its environs will witness the tournament, which teed off with the caddies category on Monday.

Anunah disclosed that the main action would commence today with men's handicap 19 to 28, ladies handicap 29 to 36, just as veterans and super veterans in both men and ladies categories would also feature in the tournament.

"On Saturday it will be the turn of men handicap 1 to 18, ladies handicap 1 to 28, as well as guest players. Sunday being the final day will be strictly for players who made the cut, and it will tee off in the morning, while the presentation and lunch will hold in the afternoon."No fewer than 20 professional golfers will also square up for the coveted star prize in the category.

It is a straight winning event, only one golfer with the best net score will be declared winner. He will then pay a courtesy visit to the palace to tell the Oba how he played the tournament.

"Clubs like Ikoyi Club, Ikeja Club, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Shell Club, Ogunnu, Warri, UBTH Club, Benin City, Port Harcourt Golf Club, Air Assault Golf Club, Port Harcourt, Ibadan Golf Club, and IBB Golf and Country club, Club, Abuja, among others are participating in the event," he said.