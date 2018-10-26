Nigeria: 'Ultra-Modern Golf Course Will Drive Bayelsa's Tourism Industry'

Bayelsa State is noted for its rich reservoir of natural minerals, including oil and gas. The state, which prides itself as the Glory of all lands, has contributed many sports men and women to country's international teams, just as it has hosted some big events at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

And now Bayelsa State wants to go a notch higher by employing golf as a tool to drive its tourism industry. To this end, the government has started work on an ultra-modern golf course, which it hopes will attract sports tourists to the state.

Located at the emerging New Yenagoa City, the course is being built by South African company, Total Golf, which also built the Smokin Hills Golf Resort in Ilara Mokin in Ondo State.

The New Yenagoa City is a specially planned area, which has all the amenities that make modern towns. Aside the golf course, the area also accommodates the Bayelsa Specialist Hospital, A polo field with all its appurtenances, a five star hotel, Royal Tulip Castle managed by Golden Tulip, a swimming pool and a chapel, as well as a modern mall (in view).

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriaki Dickson said recently that the state was looking at developing other sources of revenue as well as empowerment programmes that would take the youths out of the streets.

"We are building a golf course that would attract players and fans from all over the world to Bayelsa. The course, when completed, will be as good as any you can find in the best golf countries of the world.

"We are not only building the facility, we also intend to build the players hence our school development programme aimed at catching them young.

"These children will be trained by qualified golf teachers and helped by the government to attend local and international competitions. That way, we will develop an army of talented players that would use golf to drive our tourism industry. We want to make Bayelsa the sports tourism centre in Nigeria."