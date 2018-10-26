Uganda: Man Claiming to Cure HIV/Aids in 15 Days Arrested

Police are holding a man who was arrested over allegations of impersonation and claiming that he can cure HIV/Aids and Hepatitis B.

Emmanuel Ndali was tracked and arrested by Health Monitoring Unit personnel after he had placed posters on electricity poles along Gayaza Road, at Kubiri along Bwaise road and at Makerere University. The posters state that he cures the deadly virus in 15 days and Hepatitis B in 30 days.

“The team successfully tracked him and recovered the said liquid herb in jerrycans together with other sacks of herbs that he allegedly uses to cure the said diseases. We later got to learn that he did not have any background in medicine or pharmacy,” said Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry of health senior public relations officer.



Ndali told detectives that he would prescribe half a cup of the liquid herb to be taken four times a day. Ndali said he was charging Shs1m for each dose; a dose was 10 litres of the liquid and would be collected in two phases in five litre jerrycan for each phase.



“The liquid herbs will be subjected to laboratory tests in order to ascertain whether it has any active ingredient. It is against the law for anyone to manufacture, sell and distribute medicine purported to cure any ailment in humans without approval of the safety, efficiency and standards by National Drug Authority as per NDA Act,” Mr Ainebyoona added.

It is also against the law for anyone to claim to be or offer a service where they lack such qualifications as per the Penal Code Act.