Sudan: Al Bashir Revokes Ban On Egyptian Imports

Khartoum — President Omar Al Bashir announced to lift the bans on Egyptian industrial products and the entry of food products to Sudan after a meeting with visiting Egyptian President Abdelfatah Al Sisi.

On Thursday, President Al Bashir said in a joint press conference held with the President Al Sisi that the main task before the countries is to "remove the obstacles and the movement of goods and citizens between the two countries".

He announced that the state leaders have signed 12 memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements. Al Sisi said that "the world today does not respect or appreciate blocs other than large economic blocs.

"This forces us to speak with one voice to meet the economic challenges facing us in Sudan and Egypt."

The agreements include the implementation of electricity and railway projects as well as MoU on trade, education, migration, development and information.

During the period from September 2015 to March 2016, Khartoum announced the suspension of the import of agricultural and animal products from Egypt. It accused Cairo for violating technical requirements, especially the imports of vegetables, fruits and fish from Sudan.

The ban contributed to deteriorating ties between the states, as international sanctions and the lack of hard currency hit Sudan. Egypt then increased its exports to the become one of the main suppliers to Sudan.

The one-day visit from Al Bashir's Egyptian counterpart was preceded by meetings between business leaders of the two countries and the 'quadripartite meeting', which included the Foreign Ministers and security chiefs of Egypt and Sudan.