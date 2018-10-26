26 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Africa: Ghana Awarded 2023 All Africa Games Hosting Rights

By Michael D. Abayateye

Ghana has technically won the bid to host the 2023 All Africa Games, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has said.

According to the GOC boss though the bid has been won on technical grounds, the GOC was looking forward to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) to make an official statement on the development in coming days.

In an interview with the Times Sports yesterday, Mr Nunoo Mensah said "Technically, Ghana has won the bid for the 2023 All Africa Games but we want to wait for the delegation to return and do the formal announcement."

Mr Nunoo Mensah said, Ghana received a tough challenge from Egypt for the hosting rights of the Africa multi-sports event but did a good work to convince the electorates.

"It is very good news for Ghana and we would be looking forward to the official announcement and see the way forward," he explained.

Ghana's delegation including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, Rex Danquah and Emmanuel Owusu Ansah are expected to make the official announcement on arrival tomorrow.

Ghana will host the competition for the first time and would join the likes of Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya and Egypt as past hosts of the championship.

