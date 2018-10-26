Ghana: LaDMA Donates 500 Desks to Schools

The La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has donated 500 mono desks worth GHȻ70, 000 to first and second Cycle educational institutions in the Municipality.

In all, 14 schools across the Municipality benefited from the donation.

While the Basic Levels were each given 20 desks, all the Senior High Schools got 50 desks each, except for St.Thomas Aquinas School which was given 100 desks to complement their shortages.

Presenting the desks at St. Thomas Aquinas School, Owusu Frempong Boadu, the Municipal Coordinating Director, said the donations were premised on two major educational policies, the Free Senior High School, and the Double Track intake currently being implemented by the government.

He said the two policies have resulted in an increase in enrolment at the Senior High level, which called for support in the provision of logistics to help the schools run effectively.

Mr Boadu said it was based on the issue that Mrs Naa Tsotsoo Mann-Dedey, the Municipal Chief Executive, together with the Assembly members, decided to devote a chunk of their budgetary allocation to support schools in the Municipality.

He said the gesture was to enhance teaching and learning in the various institutions so that the beneficiaries of the government policies would use the opportunity to become useful citizens in the future.

Mr Boadu asked the students to eschew the tendency of destructive culture and take good care of the furniture for their younger siblings to also use them in good condition.

He urged them to study hard to become useful citizens as the opportunity has been created for them to persue their education with less financial stress on their parents.

Rev.Fr. Benjamin Ohene, the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration thanked the Assembly with the promise to ensure that the school takes good care of the desks.