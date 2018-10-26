Ghana: Fight Over Food 'Lands' Man in Jail

A fight over food between two friends has landed one of them in prison for one year. Felix Ayenkoligo, the convict, after serving his jail term would pay GH¢5,000 as compensation to David Azure, the complainant.

Ayenkoligo was found guilty by the Accra Circuit Court for causing harm contrary to Section 69 of Act 29/60.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, told the court presided by Mrs. Jane Harriet Naa Akweley Quaye that the incident occurred on August 29, 2016 at Texpo Baatsona, Accra.

He said the convict and a witness in the case contributed money to prepare food for themselves. Chief Insp. Haligah stated that Azure, who did not contribute towards the preparation of the food, came later to enjoy the meal with his friends.

The court heard that complainant took a chicken Ayenkologo was roasting for a customer and cut part of it. The prosecutor said the convict asked complainant not to eat the chicken, but Azure ignored him.

This infuriated Ayenkoligo and caused a fight between the two.

Chief Insp. Haligah told the court that the convict bit off the left ear of complainant when they both fell on the ground. He said a report was made to the police and complainant was issued with a medical form to seek treatment at hospital.

The prosecutor said Ayenkoligoh admitted the offence in his caution statement and he was arraigned.