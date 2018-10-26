Ghana: Election of MMDCEs Will Deepen Grassroots Governance-NCCE

Madam Akua Zakaria, the Wa Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has affirmed that election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will bring good governance to the doorsteps of the people.

"When the grassroots are given the mandate and opportunities to elect their own leaders, competent people are chosen to manage resources prudently.

"It will also give power to the electorate to hold their leaders more accountable in terms of application and management of resources for maximum benefit of the people," she noted.

Madam Zakaria was speaking at Wa, in the Upper West Region, at a sensitisation programme organised by Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) with support of Star-Ghana to enlighten the residents about election of MMDCEs.

The 20-month programme was on the theme: 'The referendum we want,' to enlighten and empower women and the youth in Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions to take part in decision process involving election of MMDCEs.

Madam Zakaria bemoaned the emergence of political party vigilantism, which she described as unfortunate and appealed to the leadership of parties to disband them since they pose threat to democratic dispensation.

Kwaku Baawine, a retired Principal Security Analyst, warned that the proposed election of MMDCEs should be done cautiously, since previous referenda were marked with violence saying "the upcoming referendum can witness similar violence if steps are not taken to ensure inclusiveness through broader consultation with all stakeholders.

"Ethnicity and partisan politics have eaten deep into the fabric of the society to the extent all national policies and programmes geared towards development are being politicised.

"Some areas traditionally known for the two dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), voting in those areas will be base on partisan lines which is not good for the country.

Naa Robert Longah, the Chief of Nadowli-Kaleo Traditional Area, applauded NORSAAC for an informed programme for women and the youth in Northern Ghana adding that "the election will bring inclusiveness in the governance process and how resources are being managed. -GNA