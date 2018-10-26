26 October 2018

Ghana: 47 Galamseyers Arrested, Vehicle, Equipment Destroyed

Six Chinese and 41 Ghanaian suspected illegal miners, popularly known as galamseyers, were arrested by Operation Vanguard at the Ashanti, Central and Western Regions on Wednesday, October 24.

Additionally, 10 vehicles, 16 excavators, five monitors, seven control boards, 62 Changfan machines were destroyed.

Sixteen water pumping machines, 10 drums of fuel, five metallic drums of hydraulic oil, five electronic fuel dispensers, 30 close circuit television cameras (CCTV), one caterpillar, 30 BB cartridges, one Mossberg pump action gun, were also confiscated.

Five of the Chinese were arrested by the FOB Central during operation conducted in Ankwaso in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, and were handed over to the Dunkwa Police Command for onward transfer to the Ghana Immigration Service.

The other suspect was arrested at Aboaboso at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region.

The Ghanaians were also arrested at Kukua Village, Taluka, Ankobra, Enyinase, Salman, Eshiamu, Gwira and Shiamu in the Ezema East municipality and handed over to the Salman Police Command for further investigations.

Patrols by FOB Ashanti also resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects at Ohiayeya, Nyamebekyere, Kokotenten, Akrokerri, Kwapea, Odumasi in the Ashanti Region and have been handed over to Obuasi District Police Command.

At Nsuaem Top Town, a suburb in the Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality, FOB Western arrested 14 suspected Ghanaian illegal miners and handed over to the Dompem Police Command to assist in investigations.

