Ghana: Preparation for W/A Triathlon Competition On Course

President of the Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF), Bawa Fuseini, has said that preparation for the first West Africa Invitational Triathlon event was far advanced.

He told the Times Sports yesterday that guests will witness a well organised event as the GTF hopes to set a high standard for future events.

The West African triathlon competition is the first of its kind in the sub-region and could be turned into a continental event which Ghana is also aiming at hosting based on the success of the West Africa event.

The event will be held in Accra on November 10-11, 2018 with close to 200 participants from six West African nations including the host, Ghana, set to compete.

It is under the auspices of the International Triathlon Federation (ITU) and the Africa Triathlon Federation (ATU).

Mr Fuseini explained that the quality of the event remains paramount to the GTF, hence the decision to organise a two-day training for organisers and officials of the event ahead of the competition.

The programme will commence on Friday, November 9 and aims at updating the knowledge of the officials and organisers on the fast growing sport.

He said GTF officials have inspected the University of Ghana (UG) pool to be used for the swimming contest as well as the paths for the marathon and cycling events which he stated are in good shape.

Participants in the event will engage in a Normal Standard Distance of swimming 750m, bike a distance of 20km and run a distance of 5km.

The Legon Spring Series will also be held on the same day with participants expected to swim a distance of 600m, bike a distance of 20km and run a distance of 5km.

There would also be kids and teen events opened to young athletes of 8-12 and 13-16 years.

According to Mr Fuseini, the kids will swim a distance of 200m, bike a distance of 2.5km and run a distance of 1km while the teens swim a distance of 300m, bike for 5km and run for 2.5km.

He urged participants interested to log on to www.ghanatriathlon.org to register and indicate the particular event of choice.