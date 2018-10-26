Ghana: Boxing League - Fight Night 2 Today

The Bukom Boxing Arena will today host the second week fights of the ongoing Ghana boxing league dubbed "Fist of Fury", with some electrifying bouts lined up for the night.

In all, about 16 bouts from the juvenile, amateur and professionals' ranks would be held with eight gyms competing for the points at stake.

Announcing the bouts for the night at a press conference on Wednesday, Coach Ofori Asare said, the gyms are gradually building points and would continue with their exploits tonight.

Fights for the night, he said, include a lightweight contest between Richmond Allotey and Eric Quam.

There would also be a super featherweight contest between Felix Williams and Moebi Saruna while Theophilus Okine takes on Felix Tetteh.

The Gym will face Fitz Square, Bronx and ABC gyms will face Discipline; Black Panthers will partner Bukom gym to face Will Power while Akotoku Academy faces off with a combine squad of Seconds Out and Akakewor gyms.

The rest are: Attoh Quarshie vs Wisdom; J. S, S/Deal, P/Spring, Can vs Panix, Powerful; CQBF vs. Sea View.

There would also be about five juvenile fights on the night.

Coach Asare urged the boxers to be on time and be disciplined.

Consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning said, the league has started on a very bright note and would continue with the official opening by the Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto.