26 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Boxing League - Fight Night 2 Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

The Bukom Boxing Arena will today host the second week fights of the ongoing Ghana boxing league dubbed "Fist of Fury", with some electrifying bouts lined up for the night.

In all, about 16 bouts from the juvenile, amateur and professionals' ranks would be held with eight gyms competing for the points at stake.

Announcing the bouts for the night at a press conference on Wednesday, Coach Ofori Asare said, the gyms are gradually building points and would continue with their exploits tonight.

Fights for the night, he said, include a lightweight contest between Richmond Allotey and Eric Quam.

There would also be a super featherweight contest between Felix Williams and Moebi Saruna while Theophilus Okine takes on Felix Tetteh.

The Gym will face Fitz Square, Bronx and ABC gyms will face Discipline; Black Panthers will partner Bukom gym to face Will Power while Akotoku Academy faces off with a combine squad of Seconds Out and Akakewor gyms.

The rest are: Attoh Quarshie vs Wisdom; J. S, S/Deal, P/Spring, Can vs Panix, Powerful; CQBF vs. Sea View.

There would also be about five juvenile fights on the night.

Coach Asare urged the boxers to be on time and be disciplined.

Consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning said, the league has started on a very bright note and would continue with the official opening by the Deputy Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto.

Ghana

Huawei Flies Influencers to Dubai for Launch of Mate 20 Series

A launch to welcome Huawei's new Mate 20 Series has been held in the United Arab Emirates. The glittering event took… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.