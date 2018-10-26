25 October 2018

Kenya: Sonko Sets Aside Sh50m for Drainage Repair As Rains Start

By Collins Omulo, [email Protected]

City Hall has set aside a budget of Sh50 million to unclog drainage over a period of two months

City Hall has set aside a budget of Sh50 million to unclog drainage over a period of two months to mitigate effects of heavy rains.

Nairobi County Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Executive Mohamed Dagane said the 60-day emergency programme is already in progress.

Mr Dagane said county officials will target storm water drainage and sewer lines across the 85 wards in the county.

"We have mobilised sub-county officers to help in the cleaning and unclogging of the drainages. It is something which is ongoing even as we speak now.

'MORE EQUIPMENT'

"To support that, we are hiring more equipment as well as casuals in the wards within our capacity to make sure we unclog storm water drainages across the capital city," said Mr Dagane on Thursday.

He stated that Sh10.5 million will go towards hiring 300 casuals for the 60 days.

Mr Dagane explained that approximately Sh30 million has been set aside for purchase of equipment to help in unclogging the storm water drainages, clearing debris from demolished sites in the county and cleaning sewer lines.

The executive said that the Transport and Roads department has two flushing machines but have partnered with Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to get four flushing machines for the exercise.

"Our newly procured two flushing unit machines are currently doing the unclogging exercise on a daily basis in the city centre and we intend to complement this by getting four such machines from Nairobi Water Company," he said.

HEAVY RAIN

In March, the county set aside Sh32 million to improve the drainage system in the county and put up measures to mitigate the effects of the heavy rains which were experienced during the long rains season.

Some of flash flood hot spots in Nairobi include South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange, Lavington along Chalbi Drive, Globe Roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru Slums and Kibera.

Others include low lying areas in the county such as Zimmerman on Kamiti Road, River Bank area on Baba Dogo- Outer Ring Road, Garden Estate, Thome, Roysambu and Kahawa West.

