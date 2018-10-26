A man accused of dismembering his wife and leaving parts of her body in different locations in Khayelitsha will have to remain at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital for another month of assessment.

Goodman Nobade was therefore not present when his pre-trial hearing got under way in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

"He has had a brain scan and they need more time," prosecutor Megan Blows told Judge Mushtak Parker.

She said he was admitted in terms of section 77 and 78 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

These sections deal with enquiries into the capacity for an accused to understand proceedings, mental illness or defect and criminal responsibility.

His case was postponed until November 23 for another pre-trial hearing.

Nobade has been charged with murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and obstructing the course of justice.

He is accused of murdering his wife Agnes Msiza. They were married in accordance with customary law.

Further details are expected to emerge during the trial, but the indictment stated that she had applied for an interim protection order against him in September 2016.

She is believed to have been murdered in their Mbethankunzi Street home in Site B seven months later.

Msiza's cause of death could not be determined as only her head and upper leg have been recovered.

The State alleges that Nobade covered up the murder by cleaning the crime scene, getting rid of his wife's body parts and giving various accounts to people about her disappearance.

News24