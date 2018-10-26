Nigeria: 79 Political Parties Submit Names of Candidates for Presidential Election

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 79 political parties have submitted names of their presidential candidate.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, said this during a press briefing with journalist at the headquarters of the commission in Maitama, Abuja.

The chairman also said aside the 79 presidential candidates, 89 parties fielded 1,803 candidates for the 109 senatorial seats and 4,548 for the 350 federal constituencies.

The chairman promised to make available a breakdown of the different candidates and the parties they represent.

On this July 3, 2018 photo, Atiku Abubakar reviews some documents on his first day at his campaign headquarters in Abuja. (Credits: Atiku Campaign Organisation)

