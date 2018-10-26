Morocco: New Zealand Firms Looting of Sahrawi Phosphate Hinders UN Peace Process

WELLINGTON (New Zealand)- Mohamed Fadel Kamal, Representative of the Polisario Front in Australia on Thursday called on New Zealand companies involved in the looting of Western Sahara phosphate to cease their activities which are in violation of international laws, hinder "the UN peace process and encourages the Moroccan regime to continue its illegal occupation of Western Sahara."

Welcoming the position of New Zealand government which supports the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and its positive role during its mandate at the UN Security Council, the Polisario representative however condemned the activities of New Zealand companies that illegally exploit the Sahrawi phosphate.

Those companies "are the last ones operating in the field after the withdrawal of all Western companies" he said.