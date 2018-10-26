Ghana: Huawei Flies Influencers to Dubai for Launch of Mate 20 Series

A launch to welcome Huawei's new Mate 20 Series has been held in the United Arab Emirates. The glittering event took place at the Burj Khalifa, Dubai and was attended by some high profile personalities including some Ghanaian influencers.

Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray) joined a number of media and corporate executives for the launch.

Other influencers were Ameyaw Debrah, Emma Morrison, Zionfelix, Teacher Kwadwo, Caroline Simpson and Comedian DKB. Some Huawei distributors including GAFKWA and KB also made the trip from Ghana.

A visual art that embraces technology and craftsmanship, the HUAWEI Mate 20 is built with a full vibrant display to accentuate its pure beauty. The immensely powerful engine inside unlocks future possibilities and creates a new path for intelligence.

The new device is an iconic square combining Leica Triple Camera; its one flash inherits the Mate series' central and simple camera design concept to create an aesthetic signature.

The all-new Huawei Mate 20 series family is an upgrade of last year's Mate 10 series. The Mate Series phones are a total of four phones in this year's lineup, but the two you'll care about the most are the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

A tribute to nature's rich colours, HUAWEI Mate 20 is available in four vibrant colours. Light reflects beautifully off the back of midnight blue and emerald green making the unique Hyper Optical Patterns glitter. It also features a special glass texture, which is non-slip and anti-fingerprint.

The Mate 20 Series offers a sophisticated craftsmanship and creates a smooth and warm contrast to the glass back and makes it comfortable and reliable to hold.

World's 1st 7nm Mobile AI Chipset

The industry-leading 7nm process technology of Kirin 980 generates direct performance upgrade of speed improvement and power efficiency.

Power to Trust

The HUAWEI SuperCharge with TÜV Safety certification supports a rapid charge of just 30 minutes to provide a 58% battery3. Quick, safe and worry free.

Designed for different scenarios, the 12 MP main RGB lens captures great details in everyday photos, while the 8 MP telephoto lens will focus on your distant shots and the new 16 MP Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens is perfect for the landscape photos and macro shots.

Get rid of the wires. HUAWEI Mate 20 allows you to project presentations, gaming or video immediately to a larger screen4, maximizing the fun of sharing. In this PC mode, you are still able to send messages or make phone calls independently with privacy well-protected.