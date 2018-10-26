26 October 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nichrut Sink Deeper

By Tadious Manyepo

NICHRUT lost further ground in their survival bid when drawing against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, but interim coach Michael Ngore remained adamant his club will survive the chop.

The Shurugwi side occupy the last relegation slot and they needed to win yesterday's match against a sloppy Rhinos to keep a two-point gap between them and the closest team -- Chapungu -- in check.

Chapungu were more ruthless thumping Highlanders 4-0 to boost their own survival chances. It could have been even worse for Nichrut who were missing their veterans Rodreck Mutuma and Themba Ndlovu, had Black Rhinos goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo not gifted them with an equaliser nine minutes from time.

The Rhinos 'keeper needlessly punched what should have been a routine one-touch save from Ephraim Mwinga's effort with the ball falling onto the path of Gerald Bhero who tapped home.

Rhinos had taken the lead mid-way through the first half when Augustine Mbara rose highest to nod home a lofted Farai Banda corner. Nichrut could have equalised on the stroke of half time but Bhero crashed his effort against the cross bar.

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Nichrut . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Zimbabwe

