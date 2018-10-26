Zimbabwe: Violence Mars Chapungu Win

Gweru — CHAPUNGU coach Rodwell Dhlakama put in a tactical masterplan in the second half to guide his charges to a comprehensive win over hapless Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match that was marred by violence at Ascot yesterday.

The match went for the breather both sides tied in a goalless stalemate but after the interval, Dhlakama tinkered with his engine room and his charges responded with a vintage show that helped do their battle against relegation a massive lift as they are now five points above relegation.

Hooligans purporting to front Highlanders' interest caused a 28-minute stoppage after turning the stadium into a war zone throwing missiles onto the field.

The thugs protested Edmore Muzanenhamo's goal celebration but all that could not help Bosso avoid their biggest defeat of the season.

The situation was brought to normalcy when Police came in with security reinforcements including water cannons. Allen Tavarwisa was hit by an object from the terraces that housed the visiting Highlanders fans, he continued the duel with a heavily bandaged head but all that could not deter him as he scored another goal to ensure maximum points for the Air force side.

Veteran forward Phillip Marufu and Clive Rupiya also scored a goal apiece in a short space of time reducing any chances of a comeback and ensuring points are in the bag.

Highlanders had more of the ball in the first half but created few goal scoring chances to justify their dominance. Four minutes before the break Bosso were awarded a penalty by referee Artwell Mazire after Nigel Makumbe was brought down inside the box by Collen Kwaramba.

Makumbe stepped up but missed the target. His miss means Highlanders have failed to convert three penalties in as many league matches taken by as many players.

But it was Chapungu who turned on the style in the second period and scored four times to enhance their survival chances.

Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu said he could not tell what had hit his side who looked very average.

"It is very difficult to real say where it really went wrong, the other turning point was the penalty that we missed it is now three penalties in a row by three different players we have missed. "Of course the other contributing factor is the stoppage in a normal game if you concede you will want to quickly come back but the stoppage affected that.

"The boys looked down maybe they were affected by what was going on outside but we need to forget about this result and move on.

"It is a bad day in the office and I cannot crucify my players for that it is just one game they really did not come to the party," said Ndlovu.

Dhlakama reiterated his rallying call that Chapungu would not be relegated.

"I have always said Chapungu will not be relegated we are not relegation material and I am happy it has been justified by the way we play.

"I looked at the quality of the players as well as the quality of the technical department as well as the quality of opponents and that made me confident we have the capacity to survive," said Dhlakama.

Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 4

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. 0