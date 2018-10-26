26 October 2018

Zimbabwe: Cairns, Cayeux Make the Cut

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

TWO Zimbabwean professional golfers Ryan Cairns and Marc Cayeux made the cut at the ongoing 2018 edition of the Sunshine Tour's Sibaya Challenge Golf Championship at The Woods Mount Edgecombe Course in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa yesterday.

The Sibaya Challenge, taking place in the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal, will be the final event in the Sun International golf series.

Cairns was the first local to take to the tee box at 6:40 on the opening day and carded an impressive three under 67 as he played together with South Africans, Ryan Tipping and Lindani Ndwandwe from the first tee.

Yesterday, the Royal Harare professional who spent the better part of the day tied on second position, later had a patch carding a one-under 69 to take his tally to four-under-par.

