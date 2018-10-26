Zimbabwe: Survivor Series - Dembare Edge Closer to Safety

VALENTINE KADONZVO is fast proving to be the main man in Dynamos' late surge in their battle to survive relegation after the diminutive forward yesterday produced another piece of magic in the victory over newboys Herentals at Rufaro.

Ahead of his 25th birthday on Monday, Kadonzvo ensured he has scored in each of the Glamour Boys' last three matches, beginning with a classic volley in the Harare Derby against CAPS United which DeMbare won 2-1.

He was also on target last Sunday when Dynamos beat Black Rhinos to ease their relegation worries.

And yesterday he needed less than two minutes into the game as he went on a brilliant solo run into the box dribbling past two defenders before finding the target inside the near post for DeMbare's opener.

Midfielder Kudzanayi Dhemere ensured the win with a powerful header seven minutes after the break as the Harare giants moved closer to safety, with three games remaining in the season.

Kadonzvo's performances in Dynamos' time of need earned him the plaudits from his coach Lloyd Chigowe.

"I think the boy is coming right at the right moment of the season. The potential has always been there and I think it's coming to fruition now," said Chigowe.

DeMbare, who have experienced a tough season, moved back into 11th place yesterday with 40 points, seven clear of the drop zone.

Practically, they need one more win to secure their place and interim coach Chigowe is happy with the way things have been turning out.

Chigowe took over the reins from Lloyd Mutasa last month when the club had sunk into the relegation quagmire. He has had a positive run of three wins from four league matches and is also looking forward with confidence in the Chibuku Super Cup where they face Triangle on Sunday in the semi-finals.

"Obviously it's satisfying that we have managed to collect three points on the trot. But the biggest challenge is we have a humdinger of a match on Sunday. I hope we will manage to recover well in time to be fresh for that game," he said.

Kadonzvo's early goal yesterday unsettled Herentals. Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva's men looked disoriented as the Harare giants controlled play and had two penalty appeals turned down by referee Ruzive Ruzive in handball incidents.

Blessing Moyo's 28th minute free-kick was tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa as DeMbare pushed for a second goal.

But there was nothing the keeper could do when Dhemere wheeled away from his marker and planted a powerful header to the near post from another header by Moyo on the right flank with 52 minutes played.

Substitutes Tawanda Macheke and James Marufu also came close in the second half, but they both headed wide.

Herentals had a good chance to reduce the arrears in the 87th minute, but their big striker Innocent Benza could not find his feet after getting a return pass from Huge Chikosa.

"I think this is a game that I can describe as the game that we went to sleep from the onset. It's a game that we lost because of complacency.

"Conceding a goal in the first minute of the game and then in the first five minutes after the break shows that there was a lot of complacency going on.

"This was as a result probably of the win that we took at Gibbo in our last game. At the same time, Dynamos were more determined than us, maybe because of their position on the log standings," said Mutiwekuziva.

DeMbare now need a win in their last three matches to seal their escape from relegation.

But with the confidence levels seemingly having peaked at the right moment, Chigowe and his assistant Murape Murape have a reason to believe they may have found the formula to save the former champions.

Teams

Herentals: P. Tafiremutsa, W. Mupumha, W. Chimbetu, P. Chota, B. Maunganidze, G. Chinobva (J. Mutudza, 56th minute) , C. Mavhurume, R. Hachiro, B. Majarira (H. Chikosa, 50th minute), T. Benza (B. Majarira, 50th minute), I. Benza.

Dynamos: S. Chinani, B. Moyo, P. Makaha, G. Mukambi, P. Dube, J. Tigere, M. Mukumba, G. Saunyama (J. Marufu, 77th minute) , K. Dhemere (C. Kapupurika, 69th minute), V. Kadonzvo, Q. Kangadze (T. Macheke, 43rd minutes)

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Herentals. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0