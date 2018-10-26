26 October 2018

Kenya: Boinnet Dismisses Letter Warning of Imminent Nairobi Terror Attack

Photo: File photo/The Nation
Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has dismissed a letter circulating on social media cautioning of an imminent terror attack in Nairobi.

The IG said the letter is fake and meant to cause fear and anxiety among Kenyans.

"I have seen that document and I can tell you that it is fake," Boinnet told Capital FM News when reached to confirm its authenticity.

The letter had warned of a planned attack in key installations within the capital city.

But even with this, the IG says police are always on high alert, to ensure the country remains safe.

Kenya has been a victim of attacks by the Al-Shabaab terror group, which continues to pose a threat more so along the porous Somalia-Kenya border.

"The truth of the matter is that we receive credible intelligence about terror attacks and we are able to suppress them because we are always alert," he said.

